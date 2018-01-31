Austin Named Senior Center Director

Suzanne Austin was recently selected as the new Director of the Henderson County Senior Center. Austin has been a resident of Lexington since 1960 and has a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Public Relations. She spent seven years as the senior services program director at Henderson County Community Hospital and did similar work previously at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

For this and other interesting stories, see the January 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

