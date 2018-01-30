Solberg Considered Armed And Dangerous

Article By W. Clay Crook-

Jeff Love with the U.S. Marshall’s Service in Jackson, Tennessee, said that Jon Solberg, who is being sought on a violation of probation out of Benton County, was seen fleeing from the Lexington Inn, with a black pit bull, at around 11:20 a.m., Tuesday, January 30th. Solberg is a white male, 5’10” in height, and weighs about 220 lbs. He should be considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshall’s Service says that he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a logo on the front. He is believed to be on foot and still in the area. Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshall’s Service at 731-427-4661.

