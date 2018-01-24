Tigers Get Big Win at McNairy

After a heartbreaking loss at Chester County and a week of snow and ice, the Lexington Tigers had a solid game at McNairy last Friday and took a 50-43 win. The Tigers are now 5-3 in district play and 9-12 overall. Lexington’s win over McNairy can go a long way in securing a top four seed in the district tournament. Lexington has six more games remaining in the regular season and has a good chance of finishing as the 3rd or 4th seed. That seeding is important since it would allow the Tigers to…

