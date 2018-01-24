Library Receives Digital Grant

The Everett Horn Public Library in Lexington was one of 52 entities across the state to receive a digital literacy and broadband adoption grant. A release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) and Secretary of State Tre Hargett said on January 18th that these grants were made possible by Gov. Haslam’s Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act and a partnership between TNECD and the Tennessee State Library and Archives within the Secretary of State’s office. The grants will support three main resources for communities: Training classes to improve digital literacy including basic computer skills, how to apply for jobs, small business applications and…

