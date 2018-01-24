Lexington Man Involved in Bradford Shooting

From the Trenton Gazette, Crystal Burns-

A Bradford police officer fired at and missed a suspect during a Wednesday night scuffle. Lt. Sherman Perry stopped a Nissan Altima at the corner of Betty and Central streets in Bradford just before 10:30 p.m. Jan. 17th. Perry suspected the driver, Steven Jarvis, 39 of Milan, was driving on a suspended license, but one of Jarvis’ two passengers gave Perry trouble. According to Bradford Police Chief, David Andrews, Johnathan Hughes resisted arrest and got into a fight with Perry. Hughes, 25 of Lexington, had an active arrest warrant, and Perry was attempting to handcuff him when Hughes jerked away and struck Perry in the head with Perry’s handcuffs. A struggle ensued, and Hughes was able to…

For the complete story, see the January 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

