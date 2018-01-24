Henderson County Assists during Bear Creek Church Fire

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy said that the department was called in to assist in the Bear Creek Baptist Church fire near Parsons on Sunday evening, January 21st, a blaze that continued all night. Investigators, he said, started looking into the cause of the fire during the daylight hours of Monday, for safety reasons. An alarm was called in for the fire about ten or fifteen minutes after the congregation had left Sunday night, Murphy said. “It may have started while they were still there, but due to the size of the building, they may not have noticed.” It was fortunate for it to…

For the complete story, see the January 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

