American Legion Oratorical Contest

| | 0

Hobart Powers, Commander of Post #77 stands with Joyce Putnam, contestant John Putnam, winner Jacob Feehan, Dennis Feehan, Joyce Feehan, contestant Hannah Bilger, Jeremy Bilger, and event chairperson Danny Frizzell.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

American Legion Post #77 sponsored the annual District 8 Oratorical Scholarship contest at Scotts Hill High School, Saturday, January 20th. Danny Frizzell, served again as the event chairperson. Post #243 from Scotts Hill provided the Honor Guard and posting of the colors. The event lasted from 9:00 a.m. until about 11:45 a.m., with three very good contestants. Jacob Feehan, of Scotts Hill, was the winner, with John Putnam, of McKenzie as runner-up. Feehan is a Junior at SHHS, and the son of Dennis and Joyce Feehan of…

For the complete story, see the January 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment