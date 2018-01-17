Lady Tigers Improve To 5-2 in District 14AA

Lexington’s Lady Tigers have put together a string of victories and they are now 10-10 overall on the season, with a district record of 5-2. The Lady Tigers have won 4 in a row, including the last three district contests. Last week, Lexington picked up a pair of key district wins over Adamsville and Chester County. The Lady Tigers were scheduled to play at North Side last night, but the game was postponed due to weather. Friday night, Lexington is scheduled to play…

