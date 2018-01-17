Lady Lions Lose In District Match-Up

The Lady Lions had a short week in action due to the inclement weather that swept through much of West Tennessee last week. However, the Lady Lions did have a big matchup against district rival Riverside on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions fought hard but fell to Riverside at home. The game started out with both teams going back and forth, showing great defense and sporadic shooting. However…

For complete coverage, see the January 17th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!