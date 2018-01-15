School Closings for Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Henderson County Schools will be CLOSED on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.
Lexington City Schools will be CLOSED on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.
Posted in Breaking News, News
