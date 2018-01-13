MLK, Jr. Event To Be Rescheduled

Barbara Parker, with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event committee said the event for Monday, January 15 has been cancelled due to the severe weather and travel conditions. “We will reschedule for another day, perhaps a Saturday, so it will not interfere with the school schedule,” she said. Stay with The Lexington Progress as further details become available in the days ahead.

