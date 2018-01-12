Vehicle Overturns During Snowstorm

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A pick up truck heading down Highway 22 South went over the embankment to rest on it’s side around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 12th. The driver was fortunate to be uninjured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports, “Stay off the roads if possible. If you have to get out on the roads please dress accordingly for the inclement weather conditions. Take a phone and charger, dress in layers, take water, food, blankets, warm coat and insulated shoes or boots. Be prepared for anything.”

For this and other interesting stories, see the January 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!