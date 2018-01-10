Wade & Yates Honored as Oldest Countians

The American Legion Post #243, Scotts Hill, recognized and honored Henderson County’s two oldest residents, Cletus Wade and Lois Yates. Both have ties to the community, having been raised there and educated at the local schools. Wade just recently turned 103 years old, while Lois Yates, who now resides in Lexington, will turn 105 on February 21st. As the first game between the Tigers and the Lions ended, the two honored citizens took…

For this and other interesting stories, see the January 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

