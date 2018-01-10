Tragedy Averted on Crowe Lane

Chief Lynn Murphy said that the fire in a residence on Crowe Lane, just off Franklin Store Road Monday, January 8th, was the “first close call of the New Year.” “The Fire Department responded to the third house fire since the beginning of the new year. The occupant of the mobile home was asleep at the time of the fire, and awakened to the home being full of smoke, but managed to escape safely,” said Murphy. “The fire was contained to…

For the complete story, see the January 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!