Tigers Hold On to Defeat Scotts Hill

Lexington battled Scotts Hill, last Friday, in a very important district contest and came away with a 60-53 victory. The two teams have played many times over the years, but this was the first meeting as district opponents. The win improved Lexington to 7-11 overall and 3-2 in district play. Last night, Lexington returned to action hosting Adamsville in another district contest. Now, the Tigers have…

