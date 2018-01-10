Motorcycle Fatality Takes Lexington Man

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the fatality over the weekend of Lexington resident Jimmy D. Lance. Lance, age 46, was riding his 1987 Honda motorcycle along Highway 69, in Hardin County, between Milledgeville and Saltillo, when his bike left the westbound lane, crossing to the south side and struck a tree. Trooper Darby Drinkard reported that a “passerby called this crash in at 12:43 p.m. It is unknown when the crash actually occurred.”

