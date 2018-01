Committee chairpersons Barbara Parker and Sam Timberlake have invited the community out on Monday, January 15, to participate in the observation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Although there will not be a parade this year, events will once again be held at Ten Pins Bowling Alley, on East Church Street, with musical selections and guest speakers starting at 10:00 a.m. and lasting through 2:00 p.m.

