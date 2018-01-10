Lady Tigers Dominate Scotts Hill Lady Lions

Friday night was the battle of Henderson County; part one. But the battle was a one-sided affair this time as the Lexington Lady Tigers defeated Scotts Hill, 56-28. This marked the first ever meeting between the two schools as district foes. Lexington improved to 8-10 overall and 3-2 in district play. Most of the time, the game between the two schools is very competitive, but Lexington was able to…

