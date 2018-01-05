Possible Medical Conditions Lead to Accident on North Broad Friday Morning

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A little before 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning, December 5th, EMS and the Lexington Police and Fire Departments quickly responded to a one vehicle accident on Broad Street. A broken pole is held up only by the wire, it’s stump splintered. A trail of fuel leads down the street below the Broad Street Church of Christ, where the tailgate of the white Dodge 4×4 pickup lays on the sidewalk. Tire tracks run up the hill and across the yard of the Threadgill home, and the vehicle stalls next door between a house and tree. The seventy-two-year-old man was eased out of the truck and taken immediately for emergency treatment. Two young ladies, Hope Smith and Samantha Stanfill, were the ones to make the 911 call for the wreck. They pulled into a driveway to see about the man and felt he was having a seizure and alerted authorities.

“We were lucky to be behind him, people would have seen the broken pole but may not have noticed the truck in the yard until too late,” Hope Smith said. Samantha Stanfill pointed out the snapped pole a way down the street. They were behind the man when he veered “into the light pole and snapped it off” Stanfill said. The vehicle then ran a long way north along Broad Street on the wrong side of the road. “We were lucky that there wasn’t any oncoming traffic,” Smith said. South of, and across the street from the church, Greg Aaron assesses the damage to the pole and wiring. The pole is suspended only by the lines above. Aaron pointed to a copper line that had snapped and twisted along the pole, narrowly missing the lines carrying the power.