Major Collision on Hwy 412 West Tuesday Evening

At approximately 5:oo p.m. on Tuesday, January 2nd, first respondents, THP, and the HCSD responded to a two vehicle collision on the eastbound lanes of Highway 412 West, near the intersection of Independence Loop. It appears the tractor trailer rig and a pickup collided, smashed into the guard rail, and came to a stop with the tractor trailer jacknifed. A report is still pending from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Updates will be available on this site, and a later edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!