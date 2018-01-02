LHS Tigers Drop 2 of 3 at Hickman County Tourney

Lexington participated in the Above the Rim Classic, at Hickman County High School, last week and lost two of three games. The Tigers are now 6-11 on the season and have a district record of 2-2. This week, the Tigers will start the 2018 portion of the schedule with a game at Scotts Hill Friday night. All of Lexington’s remaining games are district games and will determine the seeding of the district tournament. Last Thursday, the Tigers met a very…

