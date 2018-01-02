Lady Tigers Take 2 out of 3 At Oman Arena

In the final days of 2017, the Lexington Lady Tigers participated in the Hub City Classic at Oman Arena in Jackson. Lexington defeated Memphis Hamilton, 51-48, in overtime, lost to TCA, 66-55, and defeated Haywood, 65-40. The Lady Tigers now have a record of 7-10 overall and 2-2 in district play. Lexington will play their first game of the New Year, Friday night, at…

