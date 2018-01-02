Foul Lines to Field Goals

Well, the magic of bowl season has now passed by once again. It was a beautiful time. We got to see Army win 10 games! We witnessed Kentucky go for the win… and lose, a game I witnessed in hypothermic conditions! We saw Alabama remind us why they deserved to be in the playoffs, and Georgia told Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield to sit down. We saw teams get blown out, but for the most part nearly every game was close or within two scores. So, who is ready to see my final tally of this bowl season? I’m actually pretty surprised myself; I think I did well, but did you do better than me? My final tally is…

