2018 Ushers in Fire and Ice

A home that caught fire on Henry Lane, near Moose Lodge Road was a total loss.

Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“We’ve been lucky to go this long without a heat related tragedy,” said Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy. While record single digit temperatures and ice in many parts of Lexington and Henderson County came with the 2018 new year, the morning of Tuesday, January 2nd, saw two heating related home fires and a grass fire. A house belonging to Cassandra Faye Henry, on Henry Lane near Moose Lodge Road was a total loss according to Chief Murphy. The fire there was related to multiple space heaters which led to overheated wiring. Later in the morning a fire was called in by…

While fires raged in three areas of the county, ice was still inches deep in others.

Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress