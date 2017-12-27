Veterans Cemetery ‘Ahead of Schedule’

The new Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads moves towards completion.

Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Although the weather hasn’t been very helpful, construction at the new Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads has continued to move forward. “They are even a little ahead of schedule,” said Kim Parker, who is manager of the nearby Visitor’s Center, and part of the early…

For the complete story, see the December 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!