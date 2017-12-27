U.S. Secret Service Agent Speaks to American Legion Group

| | 0

Jeff Barker, with the U.S. Secret Service, was the guest speaker for Post #243 of the American Legion.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

An agent from the U.S. Secret Service, Jeff Barker, was the guest speaker at the December meeting of American Legion Post #243, Scotts Hill. But Barker isn’t just any agent, he is a native, a home-grown son of Sardis, and a 1990 graduate of Scotts Hill High School. His parents, Caroline and Junior Barker, were just part of the full crowd of friends, relatives, classmates, and fans that turned out for the December dinner meeting…

For the complete story, see the December 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment