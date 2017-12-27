Scotts Hill Lions Lose Key District Game

The Lions were in a big district matchup Tuesday night as they traveled to play North Side in Jackson. The game started off with a big run for the Indians and only grew from that point forward. The Lions started off with a back and forth game in the opening minute. Then, North Side was able to start forcing turnovers on nearly every Scotts Hill possession. The Lions quickly found themselves down, and in a blink of an eye they were down by nearly…

For complete coverage, see the December 27th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!