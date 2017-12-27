Lady Tigers Defeat Hardin County

Last week, the Lexington Lady Tigers split a pair of games leading up to the Christmas break. Lexington is now 5-9 overall and 2-2 in district play. The Lady Tigers return to action tomorrow when they participate in the Hub City Classic at the Oman Arena in Jackson. After the post-Christmas classic, the Lady Tigers will be off until January 5th when the 2018 portion of the schedule begins. Lexington will travel to Scotts Hill for the 1st of ten consecutive district games. The games in January will be crucial in…

For complete coverage, see the December 27th edition of The Lexington Progress

