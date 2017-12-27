Big Red Tigers Finish 2017 Home Schedule

Last week, the Lexington Tigers split a pair of games leading up to the Christmas break. Lexington is now 5-9 overall and 2-2 in district play. The Tigers return to action tomorrow when they participate in the Hickman County Classic at Hickman County High School. After the post-Christmas classic, the Tigers will be off until January 5th when the 2018 portion of the schedule begins. Lexington will travel to Scotts Hill for the 1st of ten consecutive district games. The games in January will be crucial in determining the seeding of the district tournament. Last week, the Tigers split games with…

