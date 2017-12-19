Twelve Candidates for County Mayor’s Race

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Administrator of Elections, Dan Miller, says that the twelve applications for the County Mayor’s race is the most he has seen since he started in 2009. The current list of candidates are Eddie Bray, Mary C. Jowers, Mack Maness Jr., Danny Leasure, Daniel Lewis, Roger Loftin, Susan Montgomery, Michael K. Tate, Allen Pearson,Terry Woods, Kenneth (Pap) Thomas, and Tommy James. Darren McDaniel withdrew his…

For the complete story, see the December 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!