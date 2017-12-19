Don’t miss this week’s special “Christmas Greetings” print-exclusive edition.

It seems Christmas was just a short time ago, but here it is again!

We urge you to read this Christmas edition, and support the many local merchants – your friends – who send you their best holiday wishes, including over 600 Letters to Santa from our local youngsters!

The Lexington Progress hopes, in some small way, this week’s edition makes your Christmas a little more “Christmasy”!

Merry Christmas

from

The Lexington Progress!