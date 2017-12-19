LHS Tigers Take Down Riverside In Overtime Win

After a disappointing loss to McNairy on Tuesday night, Lexington pulled off a huge come from behind victory to defeat Riverside in overtime last Friday. The win gives the Tigers an overall record of 4-8 and a district record of 2-1. Lexington had another big game last night at South Side, and will host Hardin County in the final home game of 2017 tomorrow night. The Tigers will be in action December 28th-30th at the Christmas Tournament at Hickman County. After the New Year, Lexington will make the short road trip to…

