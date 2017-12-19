LHS Football Awards Players During Banquet

Last Thursday, the Lexington Tiger Football team celebrated a successful season at the annual football banquet, at the LHS cafeteria. The Tigers claimed the Region 6 – 4A Championship, made it to round 2 of the playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-4 record. The seniors finished with a three-year record of 27-10. Freshman coaches David Bartlett and Danny Ray Kizer recognized the freshman team with certificates. Varsity coaches Stu Jones, John Hudson, Jonathan Deberry, and Dewond Johnson recognized the underclassmen and Head Coach Bryant Hollingsworth recognized the seniors. Lexington was well represented with post season awards garnering…

