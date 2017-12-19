A Landmark Hunt

| | 0

Tennessee Youth Showdown was sponsored by the Henderson County Coon Hunters Association. L-R Mark Jones, Allie Hopkins, Joe Loftin, and Zack Bartel, the Showdown Champion and winner of the four-wheeler.
Photo submitted / The Lexington Progress

Over 250 people from seven states filled the Fairgrounds at Lexington Friday and Saturday for the Tennessee Youth Showdown event, December 15th and 16th. This was a first for the Henderson County Coon Hunters Association, and turned out to be a signature event nationwide, as one of the largest youth hunts, with twenty-six youth qualifying for the World Hunt. A four-wheeler was the prize for the hunt champion, donated by…

For the complete story, see the December 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment