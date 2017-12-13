Tigers Take 2 Of 3 In Strong Week

Last week was not just a busy week for the Lexington Tigers it was also a successful one. Lexington won two out of three games, including a key district win over North Side. The Tigers are 3-7 overall and 1-0 in district play. In the three games played last week, Lexington defeated North Side, 54-48, Crockett County, 55-47, and lost to the defending Class AA champ Maplewood, 56-54. Last night, Lexington had…

For complete coverage, see the December 13th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!