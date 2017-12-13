“Merry Christmas to Local Law Enforcement”

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The weather for the Lexington Christmas Parade was made to order Tuesday night, December 11th. It was clear, cool enough to say “Christmas” but warm enough to enjoy watching the floats, talking to friends and neighbors, and waving at your favorite bands and floats. Miles Roberts served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, which started at 7:00 p.m. on East Church Street, across the north face of the…

For the complete story, see the December 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!