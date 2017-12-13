Eleven Applicants for County Mayor

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Administrator of Elections, Dan Miller, says that “Over fifty people have picked up, and about half have returned, their petitions,” as of this week. Eleven applications for County Mayor have been picked up, the three most recent are Roger Loftin, Danny Leasure and Michael K. Tate. Other in the race list are Eddie Bray, Mary C. Jowers, Mack Maness Jr., Daniel Lewis, Susan Montgomery, Terry Woods. Allen Pearson, and Kenneth (Pap) Thomas. Uncontested races thus far include Brian Duke for Sheriff, Doug Bartholomew for Register of Deeds, and…

For the complete story, see the December 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

