Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy said that “Station #2 was dispatched at 12:34 a.m., Sunday morning, to a reported semi-truck on fire in the west parking area of the 101 Travel Plaza. Firefighters arrived to find the truck fully engulfed in flames. They quickly extinguished the fire saving the trailer and its…

For this and other interesting stories, see the December 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!