The Golden Choir Debuts At Montgomery Performing Arts Center

The cast of The Golden Choir pose for a picture after their well received performance.

Photo By: Amy Burton / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The heavy red curtains at the Montgomery Performing Arts Theatre pulled slowly back to several scenes of disgruntled seniors. Two groups, two styles, and two worlds moved together in common interests to end with delightful songs, beaming and joyous smiles as one choir, one people, and one great family of singers. The Golden Choir was written and directed by…

For the complete story, see the December 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!