SH Lady Lions Win Third Straight Game

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions had a rough start to the season, but they have been red hot over the last two weeks, winning all three of their games. Tuesday night, the Lady Lions traveled to Jackson to take on Sacred Heart. The game opened with a strong 14-2 run in favor of Scotts Hill, in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Lady Lions reached 30 points while their defense…

For complete coverage, see the December 6th edition of The Lexington Progress

