Rhodes Selected as New Alderman, McCreedy as Interim Public Works Director

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the city of Lexington met in a special called meeting on Tuesday night, November 28th. The board approved $10,000.00 be earmarked for due diligence in applying for a 90/10 Select Tennessee Site Development Grant for the Reeves property at the Industrial Development site. This resolution, as well as the purchase resolution from earlier in the year, are contingent upon purchase approval by…

For the complete story, see the December 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!