County Commission Moves Forward with $1.6 Million Building Purchase

The Henderson County Commission met in a special called session on Tuesday night, November 28th, to consider several agenda items. Foremost on the list was vote to move forward with the $1.6 million dollar agreement with the City of Lexington to purchase the Reeves building at the Timberlake Industrial Development site, along with 74 additional…

For the complete story, see the December 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

