Candidate Updates

Administrator of Elections, Dan Miller, shared the updated report of candidates for the county wide primaries and election. Some changes are the withdrawal of Darren McDaniel from the County Mayor’s race, and the addition of Daniel Lewis as an Independent candidate for the County Mayor’s Race. In the Commissioner races, there are some contested positions, as two can be selected from each district.

The candidate’s name is followed by party affiliation, the race, and date that the petition was picked up. Where there is a second date, that is the date that the petition was returned and checked. Some candidates have picked up, but not…

For the complete story, see the December 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!