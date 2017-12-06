Disney characters came to life to join elves and St. Nick at Lexington Middle School on Saturday, December 2nd. The Lexington Civic League arranged another mesmerizing event as Breakfast with Santa provided another fun holiday event, with plenty of things to see and do, and, of course, the opportunity for both the naughty and nice to put in a good word and a wish list with the jolly old elf himself.

Additional photographs of Breakfast with Santa will be published in the special Christmas Greetings edition of The Lexington Progress on Wednesday, December 20…don’t miss it!

