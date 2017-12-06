Big Red Tiger Basketball Sinks to 1-6 on the Season

Although the basketball season is less than a month old, the Tigers are finding it hard to close the deal on tight games. With six losses on the season, Lexington has lost five of those games by 10 points or less. The good news is the Tigers are competing in every contest and as the season goes on they will find ways to win the close ones. Lexington was in action last night with North Side in the first district game of the season. Friday night, the Tigers will host…

For complete coverage, see the December 6th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!