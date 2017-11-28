Tigers Slip To 1-3 On Season After Pair of Losses

Lexington High School Big Red Tiger Basketball
Photo By: Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

Last week, the Tigers played a pair of games and dropped to 1-3 on the season. After an 81-63 loss to Obion County last Tuesday, the Tigers traveled to Lead Academy in Nashville on Saturday and slipped to 1-3 on the season, after a 71-64 loss. Lexington was back in action last night at Crockett County trying to get back in the win column and finish out November with a win. Crockett County presented some challenges and will be a team to deal with during the post season. Friday night, the Tigers get a…

For complete coverage, see the November 29th edition of The Lexington Progress

