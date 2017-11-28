Scotts Hill Lions Continue to Dominate

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team is on quite a hot streak. They haven’t got into their district schedule yet, but the Lions are building confidence and looking better with each game they play. The Scotts Hill Lions started out with a game at Natchez Trace Academy. The game was a lopsided one from the start. Scotts Hill jumped out to an early lead and everyone knew they were the more dominate team. The first quarter ended with the Lions…

For complete coverage, see the November 29th edition of The Lexington Progress

