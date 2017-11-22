Scotts Hill Softball Standout Melanie Alexander Commits To Play For Bethel University

Senior Melanie Alexander recently committed to continue her softball career as a Bethel Lady Wildcat earlier this month. This is after being recruited by several different schools from across the state. Melanie Alexander said it was the perfect fit for her, “I knew when they offered me that, that’s where I wanted to be at. Everything felt right about Bethel.” The Lady Wildcats found interest in Alexander, after her performance at the 2017 Spring Fling in Murfreesboro earlier this year. During the state tournament Alexander showed…

For complete coverage, see the November 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress

