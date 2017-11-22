Scotts Hill Handles Water Main Break

Crews from Scotts Hill begin to load up at the repair site as water pressure is restored.

Photo by W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

There was an unfortunate break in a water main along Highway 69, between Bath Springs and the Tennessee River Bridge, which affected residents south of the line and around surrounding roads. The Town of Scotts Hill provides water service to that area, which suffered the water outage from Tuesday, November 14th until mid-morning on Thursday, November 16th. Crews under Water Superintendent, Steve Dickson, pitched in an…

For the complete story, see the November 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

