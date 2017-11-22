LHS Big Red Tigers 1-1 On Season After Hall Of Champion Games

Last week, the Lexington Tigers started what should be a very exciting basketball season. The Tigers hosted a pair of games with Dyer County and Bradford and picked up one win and one loss. Last Tuesday, the Tigers played Dyer County and came up just short in a 69-65 loss. Lexington rebounded on Saturday with a 59-45 win. This week, Lexington traveled to Obion Central and on Saturday the Tigers will travel to Nashville and take on Lead Academy. Next week will be a busy week for the Tigers. Lexington will travel to…

